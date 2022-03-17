Covid: farewell to the Green Pass from May 1st – Politics

Towards a relaxation of anti Covid measures. The decisions on the exit from the emergency phase will be the subject of a press conference that the premier, Mario Draghi, will hold together with the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at the end of the Council of Ministers.

TO May the obligation of the Green pass ends: according to what is learned from ministerial sources, in the course of the control room at Palazzo Chigi in the morning it would have been decided to keep the obligation to present the green certificate in some areas (basic or super in the different places) until 30 April. From May it will no longer be necessary to exhibit it. The current regime on the obligation of masks – expected in all indoor locations, including at school – will remain in effect until 30 April.

The decisions

Furthermore, from April the green pass will no longer be required on buses and in general on local public transport, while the obligation to wear masks will continue to apply. The rules on masks, in fact, remain unchanged until April 30th.

Also from April the super green pass obligation in the workplace for the over 50s lapses. For those who have exceeded this age threshold, for which the obligation would generally remain in force, only the basic certificate should be requested in the workplace.

There stadium capacity will return to 100% from April 1st and the basic green pass will be required to access it. While the vaccination obligation remains in force until the end of the year for healthcare personnel and RSA

Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency and consequently the CTS and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner expire. In their place, an ad hoc operational unit should be created at the Ministry of Health to accompany the transitional period and complete the vaccination campaign.