COVID fatalities double, positivity curve sustained

The projection is that the increase will be maintained due to interuniversity competitions.

Dr. Carlos Mellado, Secretary of the Department of Health. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

With almost 24 percent positivity in infections of COVID-19Puerto Rico today doubled daily deaths and the Secretary of Health today confirmed a significant increase in hospitalizations, while experts consulted by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health projected a new upturn after the week of interuniversity competitions.

The Dr. Carlos Melladohead of Health, cataloged the current moment as a sustained high plateau of cases and recognized that hospitalizations are increasing ten by ten.

“From one death that we had per day, the figure has doubled, with two daily, and that is why we continue to reinforce vaccination and the distribution of medicines,” Mellado said in an interview in which he commented on today’s statistics.

The government today reported a positivity level of 23.63 percent, with five additional deaths and 259 hospitalizations from COVID. The Public Health Trust Today he showed concern about the numbers and his scientific research manager confirmed that positivity is high in all demographic lines.

Doctor Carlos López admitted concern because the level of positivity is at 20 percent in patients over seventy years of age who are “very vulnerable.”

For his part, the infectologist Miguel Colón projected a new rise in cases of COVID-19 next week as a result of the celebration this week of the Interuniversity Fairs in Ponce, while warning that home tests to detect the virus are not reliable.

Colón told MSP that home tests are not useful for detecting positivity in patients who do not have symptoms. “These tests are sensitive and effective for patients with COVID symptoms,” Colón said in an exclusive interview in which he confirmed that the contagion plateau will remain high.

Colón, however, estimates that the spread of the virus is very close to passing from the pandemic to the endemic stage.