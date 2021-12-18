World

Covid, Fauci: “I do not foresee new restrictions on entry into the US from Europe, Omicron is already quite widespread”

The establishment of restrictions on the entry into the US of people from Europe “I don’t think that will happen, because there is already enough spread of omicron in the United States, so trying to keep omicron away from other countries may not be effective, because it is already very present in the United States “. Like this Anthony Maw, immunologist and Chief medical advisor of the White House on Sky Tg24. “So I do not foresee any new restrictions from Europe to the United States, it will remain so”.

