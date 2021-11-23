Covid, Fauci: “It is right to immunize children too, doses to poor countries to beat the virus”

«In my minimal Italian I was going to say ‘one moment!’» Says Anthony Fauci, laughing, taking a seat at his desk. The immunologist, medical advisor to the White House, is as reassuring as ever. His every word always seems to be calibrated in accordance with some research just published and with some “trials” in full swing.

Doctor Fauci, Covid-19 continues to change. Should we worry about the Delta plus variant?

“We have to be careful, because the wrong terminology is used. The latest variant is called AY4.2 and we are starting to see it catching on in Britain. It occupies a percentage between 10 and 15% and slowly increases. I have just spoken to my English counterparts and they confirm that, despite growing, it does not appear more dangerous than the standard Delta. In the US, in fact, there is none and for 99% there is only the standard one. It is a reality on which we keep our eyes open, but at the moment it does not seem to worry us ».

*** Subscribe to the Special Coronavirus Newsletter

However, there is fear among public opinion: do you foresee a new pandemic wave in the world?

«It depends a lot on the degree of success we will achieve with vaccinations. And not just with the initial stage. We begin to observe that immunity is waning. In countries like Israel and then in Great Britain and now in the USA and South Africa, where many people were vaccinated six months ago, and beyond, with the MRNA vaccines and two months ago with Johnson & Johnson, the third dose should be used, in one case, and the second in the other. For those over 18 years old. Unfortunately, globally, there is a very small percentage of vaccinated people, especially in low-income countries. That is why the US and developed nations should take responsibility for sending enough doses to those places. Otherwise the virus will continue to circulate and it will be difficult to be right. Vaccination, therefore, is the answer “.

The third dose phase has also begun in Italy: what does the research tell us about its safety and efficacy?

«We have a lot of data, because we have already started the“ booster program ”, with 33 million people involved. It is clear that the third dose is as safe as the second and it is important to emphasize how effective it is: if you study the data, it can be seen that it reduces the possibility of being infected and hospitalized by many times and at the same time increases immunity against contagion. by 10 times and the risk of being affected by the most severe forms of the disease up to 20 times. It is therefore extremely effective in optimizing protection ».

It is debated whether the third dose should be given after five, six or nine months: what is its verdict?

“It’s a very empirical situation, in many ways. The recommendation in the US is six months or more with the mRna vaccine and two or more months with the Johnson & Johnson. It depends on the countries. In Israel, for example, the threshold of five months or more has been set. Ultimately there is not a big difference ».

Will we have to take a new dose every year?

“We do not know. I hope that the third dose will generate a much longer degree of duration of protection than the two doses. But we won’t be able to know until we vaccinate enough people and follow them over time. It is possible that no further doses will be needed for a year, but it is also possible that after six or nine months we will have to undergo a new dose. We don’t know the answer, but we’ll find out. ‘

In the US, vaccinations for children have begun: do you recommend them for all our children?

“The answer lies in the fact that we have conducted clinical trials with children between five and 11 years old with the reduced dose of Pfizer. It is one third of the standard, 10 micrograms. We have observed that it is safe, has no adverse effects, and is 91% effective in preventing disease. For this reason, the regulatory agencies recommend the vaccination of all children ».

Many in the US and Europe continue to refuse the vaccine: do you think it should become mandatory?

«It is a delicate issue. It is important to underline that, although it is not pleasant to make mandatory what people believe they should not do independently, it is necessary to achieve a balance: only in this way can we protect ourselves from the consequences of a large number of people who do not vaccinate. And that is why, in the US, we have pushed for stringent rules in business and universities. Also, anyone who works for the federal government must get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. We would prefer that people get vaccinated without constraints, but this does not seem to happen: if an adequate proportion of vaccinated people are not reached, not only the unvaccinated are endangered, but, by increasing the flow of contagion, the vaccinated themselves are threatened, given that no vaccine is 100% effective “.

However, there is a percentage of people who for health reasons cannot receive the vaccine: are monoclonal antibodies the solution?

“Clinical trials are ongoing. Treatment with monoclonal antibodies can prevent infection in those who demonstrate that they do not have a good response to the vaccine. But the importance of the vaccine itself must never be forgotten ».

The Food & Drug Administration is about to approve two antiretroviral pills: do they represent a breakthrough for anti-Covid therapies?

“Yup. Merck drug decreases the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% when administered in the first three to five days of infection. In the case of the Pfizer drug, it rises to 89%. Although authorization has not yet been granted, we hope that these antiretrovirals will soon be available ».