Covid, Fauci: Omicron variant will infect almost everyone in the world

“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those who have the third dose will be exposed “to the new variant of the coronavirus and many of them” will probably be infected “. But, just as likely, “they will not end up in hospital and will not die”. This is the scenario described by Anthony Fauci, immunologist and super-expert in infectious diseases, as well as adviser to American President Joe Biden for Covid. According to Fauci, the unvaccinated will pay a higher price instead. While the United States may be on the verge of a transition period after which it may become possible to live with the virus.

The possibility of the virus becoming “almost normal”

Sooner or later everyone, explained Fauci in essence, will end up getting infected with the Omicron variant, but the possibility is that we have to live with it. With Sars-Cov-2 that could become an “almost normal” virus As explained by the immunologist, in fact, the mutation of the virus recently discovered in South Africa is characterized by a very high level of transmissibility and for this reason, in the end, ” it will find “almost all of them. To make the difference, Fauci reiterated, the vaccine, with vaccinated people and those who have taken the third dose who may not suffer serious consequences, thanks to the effectiveness of the latter. While those who have not been vaccinated may be more at risk.

Vaccinations in the United States

Currently, considering the United States, there are 65 million people who have not intentionally been vaccinated, or have not been able to do so. 62% of the population, on the other hand, received the two doses, while only 25% chose the so-called “booster” dose for inoculation.