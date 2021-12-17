Covid, Fauci on Sky TG24: ‘Vaccine for children is safe. Omicron spreads fast ‘

The chief medical advisor of the president of the United States who hosted e-VENTI: “In the first quarter of 2022 there will be enough data to give vaccines to children between 6 months and 5 years old”. On the need for a fourth dose: “It’s possible that after the third we won’t need another for much longer than six months.” On the variant discovered in South Africa: “We are not entirely sure that it is less serious”

Vaccines for children aged five to eleven “are safe. All the information we have, all the data, indicates that vaccines are very safe in minors. There have been no problem cases so far, so this vaccine is proving safe and effective in minors in that age group ”. To say it, guest at e-VENTI on Sky TG24, is Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor of US President Joe Biden and former member of the anti Covid task force created by former President Donald Trump in January 2020, which warns: “Omicron is spreading very quickly, we expect that in the coming weeks it will become the dominant variant in the States United “(COVID: UPDATES – SPECIAL). Then on the establishment of restrictions on the entry into the US of people from Europe: “I don’t think that will happen, because there is already enough diffusion of Omicron in the United States, so trying to keep Omicron away from other countries may not be effective, because it is already very present in the United States. So I do not foresee any new restrictions from Europe to the United States, it will remain so “.

Covid vaccine, Son: “Let’s make as many children safe as possible” Still talking about the vaccine for children, Fauci explained that the incidence of myocarditis “is minimal, especially in children between the ages of five and eleven we have not seen cases of myocarditis, when we do find them they are rare and especially in adolescent boys or girls. end of the twenties “. Then he announced: “For now the studies on children from two to five years are almost complete, now we are doing studies on infants from six months to two years. Probably in the first quarter of 2022 there will be enough data to give vaccines to children of that age group ”.

Sinopharm, J&J and Sputnik weaker vaccines against Omicron: the study “We see in many countries around the world, but especially in South Africa, that the Omicron is spreading very rapidly, it is about to become the dominant variant – said Fauci – In the United States we see a rapid increase in Omicron, especially in the area of New York City, where there is a doubling time of three days ”. And on the variant: “For sure we know that Omicron is more contagious, we are not entirely sure that it is less serious. We know that in South Africa it seems that infected people are less likely to go to hospital and contract serious illness, but this is perhaps also due to the fact that many in South Africa have already contracted Alpha or Beta and when they recovered they had a level of immunity. which protects them, not necessarily from contagion, but perhaps from contracting serious illness. This is a question still unanswered, it is not known if the virus itself is intrinsically less virulent or if people have a level of immunity that avoids gravity “.

Covid vaccine: data and graphs on administrations in Italy Asked if the Covid vaccine will become seasonal, Fauci replied: “We hope we don’t have to vaccinate people all the time, but we have to leave open the possibility that it will be required to have a seasonal vaccine, we don’t know for sure now. We have to wait and see what will be required in the coming months ”. And on the hypothesis of a fourth dose: it is possible “that a fourth dose may be needed” but I hope that it does not happen, that we obtain a level of duration of protection that goes beyond six months. Sure, it may be that the total appropriate regimen involves three doses of mRNA vaccine. We need the third dose because it is an integral part of the regimen, so it is possible that after the third dose we will not need another dose for much longer than six months. “

Rasi on Sky TG24: “Treatment with Pfizer pill possible from January” “Merck’s product is only 30% effective in hospitalization, but the Pfizer pill achieves 90% effectiveness, avoids hospitalizations. This is excellent news – said Fauci, speaking of the anti Covid pill – The only question is that there are no large supplies of it, so we must increase production because there will be great demand for this product, because it is very effective. So the slowdown is this, how much it will be possible to produce in a short time, because the need will be enormous “.