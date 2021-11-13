Covid: Fauci, the end of the global crisis is still far away – Last Hour

(ANSA) – PADUA, NOVEMBER 13 – “Although we are approaching the end of the second year of the Covid-19 epidemic, the end of this global health crisis is still far away, and important challenges remain”. This was stated by Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s advisor for the pandemic, in a video message sent to the CUAMM-Doctors with Africa meeting, underway in Padua.



“Despite the impressive scientific successes in rapidly developing numerous safe and effective vaccines – continues Fauci – their distribution, as well as that of the various treatments, has not been the same throughout the planet.



A painfully obvious situation to you who work in Africa.



We have to do better. We have the moral imperative to protect the poor and vulnerable, despite the effectiveness of the response to the pandemic even in rich countries that have full access to vaccines and treatments, you face difficult challenges “.



Faucu then points out that “an important thing I have learned is how destructive social divisions are. This is particularly evident in my country, divisions undermine our ability to succeed,” he concludes. (HANDLE).

