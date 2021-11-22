Covid, Fauci: “We are facing a dangerous new wave of cases, we need to prevent it now”

Time is running out to prevent a “dangerous” new wave of Covid in the US that risks compromising the Thanksgiving holiday week: the head of White House medical consultants Anthony Fauci told CNN. “In this country we still have about 60 million people who are eligible for vaccination but who have not been vaccinated and this involves a circulation of the virus in the community which is not only dangerous making unvaccinated people vulnerable, but also spills over vaccinated “.

For the United States, the current week is characterized by an increase in commuting and travel in view of Thanksgiving, the traditional holiday of Christian origin observed in America and Canada. A flow of people that could contribute to raising the contagion curve. In recent days, infections in the Union have been on the rise, with about 300 new infections per million inhabitants according to the Our World in Data portal. In relation to the population, the deaths in the last week are decreasing, but still higher than those reported in Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.