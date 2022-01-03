Covid, few swabs and fewer cases in Italy. What happens in Great Britain, Germany, France

Covid, have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy 61,046 cases and 133 deaths, compared to 141,262 infections and 111 deaths the previous day. But the number of swabs performed was much lower: 278,654, a quarter of those of the previous day, equal to 1,130,936. This rocketed the positivity rate to 21.9%. There are 1,319 patients admitted to intensive care. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 11,756, 491 more than yesterday. The currently positive are 1,070,537.

“We are in a phase of almost exponential growth in infections. The weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants has more than doubled in 7 days, going from 350 to 783. If it is true that on December 20 the Istituto Superiore di Sanità estimated Omicron at 21%, today we are on higher values ​​due to the greater contagiousness than for the shorter incubation “. This was explained in an interview with ‘la Repubblica’ by the coordinator of the Technical Scientific and Primary Committee of the Child Jesus, Franco Locatelli.

“I would absolutely not espouse the idea of ​​letting the virus run – he says – Even if data from British researchers show that hospitalizations are reduced to a third with Omicron, a marked increase in infections would have a heavy impact on the health system. Even with less severe symptoms, an uncontrolled surge would lead to an increase in hospitalizations and casualties. In Italy 1.3 million people over the age of 60 are not vaccinated. It is a group of compatriots who are taking a lot of risk today ”.