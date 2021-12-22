Covid, Fiaso report: in ordinary wards + 16.7% no vax, -2% vaccinated

Over the past week, the growth rate of Covid hospitalizations has remained more or less stable at 7%, with a total of 1,301 adult patients. This was revealed by the data of the latest survey by the network of sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, carried out on 21 December. In particular, unvaccinated patients in ordinary wards continue to increase, amounting to 53% of the total, with an increase of 16.7% compared to the previous week. Conversely, vaccinated patients admitted to ordinary wards decreased: -2%. In general, the survey, which covered a total of 21 hospital health facilities, shows that more and more unvaccinated subjects end up in hospital for contracting the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Among them, children also double, all unvaccinated: the percentage of pediatric hospitalizations rises by 96% and among the young patients half have unvaccinated parents. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

The new Fiaso report shows a clear difference in age between vaccinated and non-vaccinated, hospitalized: the former are on average 73 years old, the latter 63 years old, or 10 years younger. Comorbidities among the vaccinated were also higher (73%). Among the unvaccinated, however, 50% of the hospitalized did not suffer from other diseases.

“We are facing two epidemics: one that runs and concerns no vaxes who end up in resuscitation and develop severe forms of Covid disease; a slower one that involves vaccinated people, mostly people of advanced age and with serious previous diseases, and who have not yet taken the third dose “, commented the president of Fiaso Giovanni Migliore. This, he added, “highlights even more the importance of vaccination in protecting against the disease and in particular the anticipation of the third dose for the frail”.

As for the little ones, as mentioned, the Fiaso report reveals a clear increase in the percentage of pediatric hospitalizations: + 96%.

“The sentinel hospitals report highlights how even minors can be affected by the virus and end up in hospital: for those over the age of 5 it is necessary to be vaccinated, for children up to 4, however, the only protection we can offer is that of those around them and in particular of their parents. Vaccinating means protecting oneself and protecting others “, commented Migliore.

As far as inventive therapies are concerned, according to Fiaso’s estimates, the growth in hospitalizations in one week was 5%. “In intensive care, the proportions between vaccinated and non-vaccinated continue to be extremely different: no vaxes are about 70% of the total number of patients in resuscitation and are more markedly young”, Fiaso specifies in a note, underlining how the age range is also in the two groups is different: “The youngest no vax finished in intensive care is 21 years old, the oldest 89, while among the vaccinated the youngest is 37 years old”.