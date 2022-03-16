Covid: Fiaso, the pediatric hospitalization curve rises, + 48% – Healthcare

The curve of pediatric admissions changes. After more than a month of decline, the number of under 18 hospitalized in Covid areas returns to rise: in the week of 8-15 March, the small patients admitted to the 4 pediatric hospitals and the pediatric wards of the sentinel hospitals that adhere to the Fiaso network increased by 48%. “The schools are all open and children represent the least vaccinated population category ever – explains the president of Fiaso Giovanni Migliore – it is clear that with this still intense circulation and the presence of Omicron 2, the virus affects the least vaccinated subjects”.

The curve of adult admissions falls even more but much more slowly: in one week the number of patients admitted to Covid areas fell by 5.2%. In the ordinary wards the decrease was 5% while in the intensive care units the share fell by 7.5%. This is what emerges from the survey in the Fiaso sentinel hospitals on March 15. Hospitalizations, down since February 1, had recorded a drop of 16% last week. In the last seven days, however, the effects of the rise in the contagion curve are reflected in hospitalizations. In fact, among patients in hospital, there is a slight increase of 2% in hospitalized “With Covid” in ordinary wards. These are patients who arrived at the hospital to treat other diseases and were found to be positive for the virus by accident thanks to the pre-admission swab. “We record a small increase in hospitalized patients with Covid, patients being treated for other diseases but positive for the virus, while the number of patients in the hospital for Covid continues to decline, that is, with respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. This means that there is still a circulation intense of the virus but, thanks to vaccination, the circulation phenomenon diverges from that of hospitalization. For Covid: the probability of having lung disease after getting infected has now reduced considerably “, declares the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore. “It is still necessary to exercise the utmost caution and continue to take precautions, especially for superfragile individuals”. In the intensive the reduction in one week was 7.5%. Three out of four patients in resuscitation are hospitalized “For Covid” with severe respiratory symptoms: 83% are not vaccinated or have not yet received the third dose. It is the confirmation of how vaccination is crucial in preventing entry into intensive care and serious complications of the disease “.