Covid, first breath test authorized in the US: how it works and how reliable it is

After salivary swab or “lollipop”widely used in schools because it is less invasive for children, comes the breath test to identify positivity to Covid 19. The American Food and Drug Administration has announced that it has given emergency authorization for the first test for Covid-19 that identifies chemical compounds associated with infection in the breath. The FDA said InspectIR’s Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is the size of a trolley suitcase, can be used in doctors’ offices and in mobile test facilities. “The clearance is another example of the rapid innovation in diagnostic testing for Covid-19,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

How does it work

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Basically the device uses a technique called gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, through which the compounds present in the exhaled air are separated and analyzed to detect five volatile organic compounds. Provides i results in about three minutes.

How reliable it is

In tests conducted on about 2,400 people, even asymptomatic, it showed a sensitivity, that is ability to correctly identify positives, by 91.2% and a specificity, ie the correct identification of negatives, of 99.3%. These data were also confirmed in a subsequent study carried out during the time when the prevalent variant was Omicron. However, it is expected that, in case of positivity, confirmation with the molecular swab is required. “