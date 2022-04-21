Covid, first Delta then Omicron after 20 days: the case of a young woman

Delta first, then Omicron. Twenty days later. The story comes from Spain and concerns a young health worker who was twice infected with two different variants of Sars Cov 2. The woman was vaccinated and the encounter with Covid so shortly afterwards became a reported case on the occasion of the congress of the european society of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology. This is the closest case of double infection ever documented.

Made known by Cristina Gutiérrez Fornésof the Institut Català de Salut in Tarragona, the case highlights the possibility of reinfection even after having had Covid for the first time and despite a complete vaccination cycle plus the boostera sign that Omicron is largely capable of evading vaccine immunity and previous infection.

On December 20, the 31-year-old, asymptomatic, tested positive for the molecular swab routinely performed periodically in the hospital where you work. After being completely negativized, on January 10 the woman showed symptoms such as cough, fever, malaise and performed a new swab, highlighting the reinfection. In the first case the woman had contracted Delta, in the second Omicron. According to the expert this case also indicates the importance of sequencing the virus genome in fully vaccinated subjects that test positive or in those who reinfect, because both cases hide the possibility that a new variant has emerged capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immune defenses.

Archive photo