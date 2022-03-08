Covid flies to Sicily: 7,049 new positives and 35 deaths, the first for infections in Italy

Cases of Covid 19 in Sicily are on the rise. In the last 24 hours, 7,049 out of 39,611 swabs were processed and the positivity index rose to 17.8%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 2,357 new cases on 17,263 swabs and the positivity rate was 13.7%. There are 35 deaths and 4,489 recovered. Hospitalizations in the ordinary regime (-26 on yesterday’s figure) and those in intensive care (-2) are decreasing. Sicily is in first place in the ranking by number of cases.

At the provincial level 1,710 cases are recorded in Palermo, Catania 1,075, Messina 1,047, Syracuse 718, Trapani 814, Ragusa 643, Caltanissetta 399, Agrigento 1,078, Enna 176.

Looking at the national numbers there are 60,191 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 22,083. Instead, the victims are 184 (yesterday there were 130). There are 531,194 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 188,274. The positivity rate is 11.3%, down from 11.7% yesterday. 592 (610) patients are admitted to intensive care, 18 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,776 (8,989), or 213 less than yesterday.

