Covid, flop of the fourth dose among the over 80s: only 8% made it. And Speranza admits: “Institutional communication is important”

The flop is overt and now also inside the government there are those who push to try to accelerate. Because the data tells how mortality gives Covid is now concentrated in that age group. The first month of poor adhesion to the campaign for the second booster dose among the over 80, the frail and guests of the RSA, the minister worries Roberto Speranza, ready to remember how to go back to getting vaccinated for the fourth time “means saving lives”. Yet, according to the government’s public ‘counter’, so far only 362,178 people who are included in the audience of those who can make the second booster, having received the booster dose for at least 4 months, underwent the new inoculation. It just means the8.19% of vaccinable people over 80, frail and guests of the RSA. And also in the population immunocompromised it doesn’t get much better with 160,531 fourth doses among those who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 8 out of ten are missing. Too little. But why?

An explanation, at least partial, is provided by Speranza himself. Basically by doing self-criticism and at the same time he raises: “In all the public occasions that I have, I do appeal more fragile people to have a second booster. The scientific authorities they recommended it for those who are over 80, live in an RSA or have fragile conditions. It is important to inform again. And communication plays an important role because this further phase of vaccination it is not secondary, protecting the most fragile “. The Minister of Health then underlined how the mortality data show that it is “essentially connected” to old age, with an average that “It oscillates between 83 and 85 years”. In other words, he summed up the owner of Health: “Having the second booster done means saving lives. We still have to work for there to be one more correct communication on an institutional level “.

Being still “in the battle of the pandemic”, added Speranza, the “numbers must necessarily grow”. The reason? According to the minister, the invasion of Ukraine also played a role: “The war it has almost replaced the pandemic in terms of communication, as if from February 24 suddenly there was no longer the pandemic but only the war. This makes it more difficult to send messages, but there are still people who unfortunately lose their lives ”. And he therefore also asked the Spi CGILthe union of pensioners, to spread the invitation to vaccination on the territory because “an effort is still needed”. But what has the government done specifically so far? There hasn’t been one television campaign ad hoc for the fourth dose, with the last one spot for vaccination dating back to January.

The end of the state of emergency it also shifted the organization of the campaign even further towards Regions. And as the latest report from Gimbe Foundationdated May 5th, there are “Unacceptable inequalities” territorial. Data that “demonstrate” on the one hand “the effectiveness of strategies active call “and on the other” theorganizational immobility of most of the Regions “. With data updated to 4 May, theEmilia Romagna is the administration with the highest share of over 80s reached (11.1%), followed by Piedmont (10.2) and Lazio (9.1). Above 5% they also settle down Liguria (8.2), Lombardy (6.7) and Province of Trento (5.9). All the others remain well below with three regions just above 2 percent (Molise, Sardinia and Basilicata) and four – SicilyPuglia, Umbria and Calabria – with percentages ranging between 1.8 and 1.6. Skimpy numbers that Rome looks at with concern in view of the final free all-in in mid-June and the autumn season.

Twitter: @andtundo