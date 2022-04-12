Covid, forty people in lockdown on a bus in Shanghai. Viral video of the woman asking for food and water – Time





More than forty people were stuck in a bus in Pudong in the Shanghai area. The vehicle would have been blocked due to the Covid lockdown. The video of a woman he went into a rage went viral. The Chinese yelled that passengers have been stuck since last night, with no food and nothing to drink.

The anger of Shanghai residents under lockdown since March 28 is growing every day. Scenes of chaos and tensions between citizens and health and safety personnel in the metropolis where 26 million people live. The videos circulating on social media have filmed scenes of looting of the residents of some areas, while in other cases the citizens went directly in front of the headquarters of a police station, thus violating home isolation: in front of staff in white overalls and to the uniformed officials, they shouted their anger at the conditions they have been subjected to for weeks, and for the lack of food and basic necessities deliveries, one of the biggest problems that the authorities of the Chinese metropolis have had to deal with do these days.



The wave of infections in Shanghai has sent delivery groups into a tailspin, overloaded with requests, and not even the intervention of local authorities has been able to meet the demand for essential goods of millions of people who cannot leave their homes for quarantine anti-Covid health care. The protest was also heard from the windows of the city’s compounds. A video shows condominiums in a residential complex shouting their encouragement to other residents, with scenes reminiscent of those seen in Wuhan in early 2020, when the Covid-19 virus first manifested itself.