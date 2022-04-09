Health
Covid, fourth dose and serious disease protection: what we know
While in Europe the scientific community is wondering about the possible administration of a fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19, Israel conducts studies on the first data concerning citizens who have already undergone the fourth inoculation. a team of researchers has produced a new study, just published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine‘, which adds information on the value of a second booster, among other things with data relating to the era of the Omicron variant. Let’s see the results.