Covid, fourth dose flop: only 0.3% of over 80s made the new booster, even 9 out of 10 fragile were discovered

A week after the official start at the fourth doses, the continuation of the anti Covid vaccination campaign seems to have suffered a strong arrest. From 12 April the Italian Medicines Agency continues to recommend to everyone those over 80 and people between 60 and 79 with pathologies to strengthen one’s immunity against the virus with an additional dose. But in just over seven days, the turnout at the vaccination centers recorded a big flop with 16 thousand subjects out of 4.6 million who have chosen to undergo the fourth injection of the vaccine. Thanks to the Easter holidays, the campaign promoted by the government to protect the frail even more strongly seems to be unable to get underway. Apart from holidays, there would also have been the possibility of making an appointment on the usual regional portals for more convenient dates, but even in this case the registered numbers appear rather disappointing. Lazio, one of the regions that has always been at the forefront of vaccinations, counted just under 8 thousand requests. Tuscany little more than 3 thousand. Numbers that do not bode well even for the pace of the next few days.

There are also few super fragile ones

The fourth dose campaign does not seem to have started even among particularly fragile subjects: cancer patients, transplant recipients and immunosuppressed people in general. For them the possibility of the new vaccination had already been opened on February 12th. But in two months they received the fourth dose 77 thousand subjects out of a total of 790 thousand, therefore less than 10%. A reduced and unexpected membership: this is a category of people for whom there is the greatest scientific evidence on the effectiveness of an additional booster.

The reasons for the flop

The slow but steady decline in daily positives could be one reason the older and frail population is choosing not to continue getting vaccinated. Although several experts continue to warn of a dangerous drop in attention, the idea of ​​a more contagious but less severe Micron in symptoms encourages the thesis of the virus “cooling”. Thanks to the upcoming summer, the perception of a period of “end of the pandemic” seems to convince even the most fragile not to continue to protect themselves from the virus. Finally, the prospect already announced by Aifa and the Ministry of Health of a vaccination necessary in the autumn in many cases would encourage the idea of ​​waiting for the end of the summer to undergo the anti-virus injection again.

“Voluntary membership no longer works”

In the last few hours, several scientists have expressed concern about the steep decline in vaccinations. One among all the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta. “Immunization is important and still fundamental in the elderly population and with previous diseases,” he said, commenting on the data from the vaccination campaign recorded in the Foundation’s report. “This is why the administration to the recently enlarged audience to the over 80, guests of the RSAs and to people in the 60/79 age group with concomitant diseases, can no longer be entrusted, exclusively, voluntary membershipbut it requires strategies active call, in fact never implemented in a systematic way “.

