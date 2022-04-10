Covid, fourth dose for all over 80: ready for the vaccination campaign for 90 thousand Ligurians – Primocanale.it

Liguria is also preparing to administer the fourth dose of anti covid-19 vaccine to all over 80 in the Region: there are about 90 thousand people eligible residents.

The information is contained in a circular issued by the Ministry of Health having heard the opinions of Aifa, the Higher Institute of Health and the Higher Health Council. The circular indicates how to administer what is referred to as the “second booster”, that is the second booster dose or more commonly the fourth vaccination dose.

This fourth administration, the circular reads, is recommended with mRNA vaccine, in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed from the third dose, “to people aged 80 or over, to residents of residential homes for the elderly, and to people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged 60 or over “.

At the moment, writes the Ministry of Health, “the indication does not apply to subjects who contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection after the administration of the first booster dose”. So those who have contracted covid after the third dose will not have to do the fourth, at least for now.

The vaccination hubs of Liguria are ready to restart at full speed as soon as the regional indications for the opening of the vaccination campaign for the fourth dose arrive.

Though there are those who are worried about the low adhesion of citizens towards vaccination against covid-19. Among them, the representatives of family doctors gathered in the Federation of family doctors (Fimmg): “We are observing a greater reluctance on the part of patients towards the anti Covid vaccination with respect to all doses. And it is predictable, even from what we perceive from patients, a lower adhesion towards the fourth dose in the population that will be able to do it. We have already seen this for the immunosuppressed. The danger is to have a high-risk autumn, worse than the others, in light of the variants, the tiredness of Italians distracted by many other problems, and by a reduced vaccination coverage “.