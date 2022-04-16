COVID Fourth dose for the elderly is started, but the hubs of Sudmilano remain closed

Vizzolo and San Donato will not reopen, the closest centers are in Milan, Lodi and the Humanitas di Rozzano

On the Lombardy Region portal, the possibility has opened to enroll people over 80 in the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, but the vaccination centers in Sudmilano will remain closed.

From Asst Melegnano Martesana, which managed the Vizzolo hub, confirms that the regional indications do not provide for the reopening of the landmarks which, after the race against time to protect as many citizens as possible from the virus, have been permanently dismantled. And for the moment there is no mention of the restart of the hub located at the San Donato Polyclinic which also follows the addresses defined by the Region.

On the other hand, after two years heavily marked by the pandemic, the choices made at central level also take into account the need to leave the staff necessary to the hospitals to return to patients health services that function at full capacity.

Nor was the preparation of the important service planned in the clinics distributed in the individual municipalities. For the grandparents of the area over 80 years old, the Palazzo delle Scintille in Milan, as well as the vaccination point of Lodi and that of the Humanitas of Rozzano, remain available. These latter structures will concentrate the administration of all the booster doses (which are recommended for the elderly and frail people) of users coming from a vast basin, taking into account that almost all the vaccination centers of the metropolitan city have lowered the shutters between late February and early March.

The change of course also concerns bedridden people since, after the demanding activity carried out by the local ASST to reach hundreds of home-bound users, in this new phase it should be the family doctors to carry out the administration at home. On this front too, a new page opens with an uncertain outcome as until now in the South Milan most of the representatives of the category at the debut from the campaign, when it was necessary to protect the groups most at risk, have refused to go to homes with syringe and anti-Covid serum in bag.

Suffice it to say that in San Donato and San Giuliano more than half of the family doctors had not agreed to the opportunity to support the complicated marathon faced by the Usca. Also because some white coats in the early days had offered to give support to vaccination centers that needed staff to maximize the slots available.

