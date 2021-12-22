World

Covid, fourth dose vaccine against Omicron variant in Germany

James Reno
Germany: “Christmas is not Omicron spark explosion”

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news today 22 December. LIVE

According to Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), Omicron will become the most popular variant in Germany within three weeks. “The Christmas holidays must not become the spark that sets off the wave of the omicron variant,” he said at a press conference, stressing that the current decline in infections in the country must not be a reason for relaxation. “The incidence is still too high, many hospitals are still on edge. We also need to look at a wave of infections that we haven’t seen before,” Wieler explained.

Germany: target 80% vaccinated by January

As for the progress of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign in the country, as announced by the government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, the goal that the German government has set itself is to reach 80% of vaccinated people with the first dose by 7 January.
Currently, in Germany, 73.6% of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine (61.2 million people).
To reach the 80% target, 5.3 million first dose administrations will be required by January 7. A day in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects to be able to discuss the next steps in the fight against the pandemic with the premieres of the 16 German landers. Meanwhile, the country already has
ordered 4 million doses of the new Novavax vaccine, arriving in January, and 11 million doses of the Valneva preparation, still pending authorization.

