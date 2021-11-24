Covid fourth wave, WHO: “Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic”

“Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic. Over 60% of all Covid cases and deaths reported globally last weekthey “occurred” once again in Europe. The huge number of cases is translating into unsustainable pressure on health systems and the operators are exhausted. “This is the warning launched by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the usual briefing of update on the Covid situation in the world. “But no country or region is out of danger – he warned – It is important that all countries now increase their capacities to ensure that the right measures are in place to avoid the worst consequences of any future waves “.

The data referred to by the director general of the UN Health Agency are those of the latest WHO weekly bulletin for the week from 15 to 21 November. The report highlights almost 3.6 million new confirmed cases and over 51 thousand deaths in 7 days, with an increase of 6% compared to the previous week. But the European region runs faster: the increase in new weekly cases in this area was 11%, while the other regions reported a decrease or an incidence similar to the previous week. The largest decline was reported by the Southeast Asia region (-11%), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (-9%).

In Europe, new infections have risen to 2.4 million in a week and represent 67% of the world total. The deaths were 29,465, 3% more than last week, equal to 57% of the weekly total. Worldwide, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic is now over 256 million and the cumulative number of deaths is over 5.1 million.