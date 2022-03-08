“Covid, fragilities are growing” For welfare 30% more resources – Chronicle

In addition to the requests for citizenship income increasing by 40%, there are also the 899 households that benefit from economic contributions for people in poverty, therefore 5.8% more than in 2021. A couple of data that highlight the actual hardships, even if “both per capita income and GDP cannot be said to be in a critical phase – said Mayor Luca Vecchi yesterday at the presentation of the 2022-24 budget -. Surely, however, the latter years will bring new frailties that must be faced, such as loneliness in the older age group or even with regard to adolescents “. “The risk that net inequalities are created between those who have guarantees and those who do not, is concrete – said Councilor Daniele Marchi -. There are many situations, perhaps not yet of actual poverty, but which are in any case exposed to this type of fragility. “.

For this reason, 21.2 million euros have been foreseen in the budget for health and welfare, therefore + 30% compared to 2021. Of these, 1.98 million will go to the Poverty Fund (+ 13.8%). 29.5 million are destined for educational policies, thus increasing by 3.5%, while the Fund for non self-sufficient people will be ‘reinforced’ with 21.6 million. Last but not least, the 250 thousand euros for the reductions of the waste tariff, with an increase of 50 thousand euros compared to 2021, for families with low Isee.