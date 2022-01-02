Covid, France also lightens the quarantine for vaccinated people – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, 02 JAN – France also lightens the anti-Covid quarantine for the vaccinated. The French government has announced that in order to “preserve the socio-economic life of the country” the isolation rules for coronavirus positives and their contacts will be lighter from tomorrow for those who have completed the vaccination cycle.



Fully vaccinated positive individuals will have to self-isolate for seven days regardless of variant, an isolation that can be lifted after five days in case of negative antigen or PCR tests. And there will be no more quarantine for their fully vaccinated contacts. However, they will have to strictly comply with the anti-contagion precautions and “undergo regular tests”, explained the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.



So far in France positive people had to isolate themselves for ten days and cases of contact of a person who had contracted the Omicron variant had to isolate themselves for at least seven days. The length of isolation could be as long as 17 days when sharing a home with a positive person.



This change of rules responds to the need to “take into account the very rapid development of the distribution of the Omicron variant in France” and must make it possible to “have a risk-benefit ratio aimed at ensuring contamination control while maintaining socio-economic life”, he says in a communicated by the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, “the first virological data available” show “a shorter incubation time of Omicron than previous variants, favoring a possible reduction in the duration of the quarantine”.



On the other hand, people who test positive and do not have a full vaccination schedule will have to isolate themselves for ten days. The seven-day quarantine is also maintained for contact cases not fully vaccinated, which will have to obtain a negative test at the end of this period in order to exit isolation.


