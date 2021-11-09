Covid, France does not recommend the Moderna vaccine under 30. “Slightly increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis”

A little over a month ago Sweden and Denmark had suspended the vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna for the youngest groups of the population as a precaution and in the following weeks the EMA started a new review of the data on the still rare cases of cardiac inflammation. Even the French health authority (Has) now advises against using the Spikevax vaccine for those under 30 based on a study, according to which it “slightly increases the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” in this age group. The Has advises against use both as a first dose and as a booster, recommending Pfizer, while emphasizing the advantages of the Moderna for the over 30s. The conclusion of the health authority is based on a large study focused on people among 12 and 50 years hospitalized in France between May 15th and August 31st for myocarditis that is the inflammation of the myocardium, the main muscle of the heart and per pericarditis – inflammation of the pericardium, the membrane that surrounds the heart. In all they were identified 919 cases of myocarditis and 917 cases of pericarditis. I’m not however, deaths have been reported among people admitted to hospital after vaccination for these conditions. The researchers conclude that “… the number of cases attributable to vaccines it appears infrequent in relation to the number of doses administered. This study also confirms the favorable clinical outcome of myocarditis and pericarditis cases after vaccination “.

The results of the French study confirm what has already emerged from other research, namely that Pfizer’s vaccines, and in particular Moderna’s, increase the risk of these diseases occurring within seven days of vaccination. A circumstance that occurs more frequently under the age of 30. Therefore, last October the same Authority had suggested using Pfizer doses only for boosters and not for the first inoculations. Yesterday Mahmoud Zureik, the director of the facility that conducted the study, however, highlighted how the relationship between benefits and risks of the vaccine remains in any case largely in favor of the former. The French health authority therefore reiterates the need to vaccinate the largest possible share of the population. More indications are expected tonight when the French president Emmanuel Macron will speak to the country to take stock of the health crisis.

A month ago when Sweden (for the under 30s) and Denmark (for the under 18s) had suspended immunization with Moderna, the European Medicines Agency had issued a note explaining that “preliminary analyzes” of new data, relating to to reports of undesirable cardiac effects following vaccination against Covid with mRna products, and “from Nordic countries” including Sweden and Denmark, “indicate the possibility that the risk of myocarditis in younger men may be higher after a second dose of Spikevax, ”Moderna’s vaccine,“ than a second dose of Comirnaty ”from Pfizer / BioNTech,“ although further evaluation is needed. The Prac will evaluate the new data to determine if it is necessary to update the current recommendations in the product information ”. “In July 2021 – the note recalled – the Prac concluded that myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammatory heart conditions, they can occur in very rare cases after vaccination with Comirnaty or Spikevax, more often after the second dose and in younger men ”. For this reason, “the committee recommended listing both conditions as side effects in the product information for these vaccines, along with a warning to raise awareness among health professionals and people receiving these vaccines. Health workers have also received a communication ”on the subject.

In general, Pfizer vaccines are gaining increasing market share in both Europe and the United States. In the Old Continent, 80% of inoculated vaccines are Pfizer-BioNtech, in the United States they have reached 74%. Moderna recently revised its estimates of Covid vaccine revenues in 2021 down from $ 18 to $ 15 billion. Conversely Pfizer raised them for the second time in a year to 36 billion dollars.

The French study