Covid: France towards the cut of vaccination centers – Europe

(ANSA) – PARIS, 08 MAR – France is moving towards a reduction of vaccination centers dedicated exclusively to the fight against coronavirus after the end of March, if the number of infections continues to decline as it currently happens: this is what reported today by the Ministry of Health of Paris.



In France, health restrictions – such as spacing, masks and remote work – will no longer apply in the workplace from next Monday, when masks will no longer be mandatory indoors. Meanwhile, with the nearing end of the vaccination pass – equivalent to the super green pass – scheduled for March 14, the vaccination campaign recorded “a rather marked slowdown” last week, with 309,000 injections, a trend that according to the ministry ” should continue “: The number of” active “vaccination centers, which perform over 100 anti-Covid injections per week, has already been reduced to 400 compared to 700 last week. (HANDLE).

