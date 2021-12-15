Covid-free holiday in the Maldives. “Do as we do” – Chronicle

Pesaro, 15 December 2021 – Breathe a different air, don’t be bombarded by the words contagions, Covid And vaccines and unplug from this complicated reality. In short, “a way to start living again”. Daniele Santini, 62, and his wife Stefania Paci, 57, after months of lockdowns, alternating closures and reopening, inconvenience and social precautions, have decided to travel.

Since 30 September the Italian government has created gods Covid-free tourist corridors, or organized trips, managed by tour operators, in six areas of the world: Seychelles, Aruba, Mauritius, Dominican Republic, Sharm El Sheikh And Marsa Alam in Egypt and the Maldives. This last country was the chosen destination of the couple.

From 14 to 29 November they lived in “a bubble, with all people vaccinated and also buffered, without ever wearing a mask “, explains Santini. He and his wife, after the double dose in Italy – on their return they received the third -, underwent a molecular test before leaving Verona. Then landing in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, located in the atoll of the same name in the Indian Ocean near the equator.









Covid, the travel guide

“To the airport , as with us, there were distances, masks, hand disinfectants “, Santini continues in the story. A few hours and here is the internal flight to an island of” 600 meters by 300 that we did on foot in 15 minutes “, explains. On this island – one of the 1,192 coral islands that make up the archipelago – the couple stayed in the residence for a couple of weeks’ vacation. About 200 guests from all over the world, about twenty Italians. Santini and his wife. , who have been married for 25 years, were the only two from Pesaro, the first two to organize a trip to the tourist corridor of the Maldives with the Marchionni agency.

And to think that the two should have gone to Marsa Alam in May 2020. But the travel block – given the dramatic situation due to the spread of the pandemic around the world – prevented it. So, “after an intense summer we decided to unplug, in total relaxation to take a holiday all to ourselves” continues Daniele Santini, a football fan and a huge fan of Sampdoria. They have chosen one of the non-European countries that appear on the Government’s list and in which it is allowed to move only through travel agencies or tour operators that grant the travel pass because otherwise it would be forbidden to enter it for a holiday.









The resort where the couple stayed had reopened in the first days of October. And it did so by hosting only people who had completed the vaccination course and in possession of a negative swab. “Don’t think about it there at Covid, they told us don’t worry, don’t worry. The mask is not needed. So much so that we forgot to put it on and on our return, for the 12 hours of travel by plane, we were no longer used to wearing it”, he concludes Santini. Then a buffer, always molecular, before starting again. And finally a quick test once landed in Italy. If the Maldives were already an earthly paradise, now with these corridors, to quote a film, they are ‘Heaven for real’.