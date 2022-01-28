Covid, free tests also in pharmacies and in affiliated facilities

“Free antigenic swabs in pharmacies and affiliated private facilities for large sections of the population (end of isolation, end of quarantine and school tracing) and extension of the regional sharing in the cost of antigenic tampons for children under 12 years of age: these are two measures with which we respond to a changed epidemiological framework with the aim of reducing the costs of tampons for families, while at the same time easing the pressure on the health authorities. “This is what the deputy governor with responsibility for Health said. Riccardo Riccardi announcing the approval in the council of two resolutions on Covid tampons.

The first resolution approved today provides the possibility to carry out swabs completely free of charge outside the Prevention Departments in the affiliated pharmacies and in the health structures adhering to the national memoranda of understanding in the following three cases: end of isolation test for citizens affected by Covid-19, provided they have been asymptomatic for at least 3 days; end-of-quarantine test of close contacts of positive, asymptomatic cases, identified by the Prevention Department; infection tracking test in the school setting within the primary school school population, on the basis of a suitable medical prescription issued by the general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice.

“For this measure – Riccardi reported -, we invest 10 million euros, which cover the full cost of the tampon, which is equal to 15 euros each“.

In addition – and is the subject of a second resolution – the participation of the Region in the cost of tampons in favor of minors residing in Friuli Venezia Giulia is increased. “In a nutshell – explained Riccardi – for antigenic swabs administered to all minors, the cost to families is always and only 5 euros per swab and without a doctor’s prescription“.

In detail, up to now, a share of three euros paid by the regional health system (added to the seven euros of the national health system) was provided for minors between the ages of 12 and 18: as a result of this contribution to the family only remained to be paid 5 euros per pad. Sharing in the expense is now extended to all minors resident or domiciled in the region, of any age. “To obtain this equation, the Region, with its health system, takes care of the entire sharing for tampons for the 0-12 age group, which is equal to 10 euros per tampon – Riccardi specified -, so as to leave the cost to be paid by the user at 5 euros “.