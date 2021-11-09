Covid: free tests for all will return to Germany – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 08 NOV – In Germany the possibility to test oneself for free against Covid will soon return for everyone.



This is the measure favored by the Ministry of Health in agreement with the parties of the so-called “traffic light”, which are working on the formation of a coalition for the future government of the SPD, Verdi and Fdp. Furthermore, according to the director general of the parliamentary group of liberals, Marco Buschmann, the three parties would like to insert the so-called “3 G” rules in the workplace, thus making it necessary for the worker to prove that he is vaccinated, cured or in possession of a negative test.



The liberals would also be against a new meeting of the regions with the current outgoing government (loudly requested by the governors of Bavaria and Saxony) and assure that at the end of the so-called pandemic state of emergency – parliament should not extend it on 25 November leaving it expire – there will be no legislative vacuum. The Federal Republic is grappling with an explosion of infections and today there was a record of the weekly index of positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, which rose to 201.1; but in some districts it has reached 1000. Furthermore, the alarm raised by various regions about the overload of health facilities (such as in Saxony, Thuringia, and Bavaria, where the red light is about to be reached) is worrying. (HANDLE).

