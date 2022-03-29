Covid: free time, work, school and quarantine. The new rules from April 1 in twenty questions and answers

What will it take to get on trams, buses and subways?



No certificate is required to get on local public transport. In fact, from 1 April the obligation to have a reinforced Green Pass lapses. For another month the only obligation that passengers will have to respect is to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1 May, unless extended, this obligation will also lapse.

What changes at work for those over 50 not yet vaccinated?



It remains the obligation until June 15 to conclude the vaccination cycle, including the booster. Otherwise, a one-off fine of 100 euros is triggered. But the rules at work change. In fact, since 25 March, unvaccinated over 50s can access workplaces with the basic green pass. No more suspension from work and salary for those who do not get vaccinated (as has been the case so far). For the under 50s, already required to take the basic green pass at work, nothing changes.

What are the news for smart working in the private sector?

The possibility of resorting to smart working in the private sector without an individual agreement between employer and worker, and therefore still with a simplified regime, is extended from March 31 to June 30, 2022. In the public sector, on the other hand, the prevailing way of working remains that of I work in presence.

What happens in case of close contact with a positive?



From April 1st, equal quarantine rules are envisaged for everyone, without distinction between who has received the vaccine and who has not. So, goodbye quarantines, even for no vax, following contact with a positive case at Covid: the self-surveillance regime will also apply to them, with the obligation to wear for 10 days with Ffp2 mask and tampon only necessary in case of symptoms . For now, the rules do not change instead for those who are positive, who must stay in isolation (in principle) for 7 or 10 days depending on whether or not they are vaccinated.

What happens at school in case of infections in the classroom?



From 1 April the differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated disappear in the case of positive pupils in the classroom. It being understood that only positive pupils go into isolation until recovery and Dad can be activated for them, all the others can always continue to attend in presence. With at least four cases of positivity among pupils, both in primary and secondary, the activities continue with the use of FFP2 masks for all (teachers and pupils) for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. At the first symptoms it is necessary to do a control swab. In “normal” conditions, surgical masks must however be worn until the end of the school year.