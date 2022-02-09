Covid: ‘freedom convoys’, calls to march on Paris – Last Hour

(ANSA) – PARIS, FEBRUARY 09 – Appeals on social networks of the so-called “freedom convoys” to “march” on Paris multiply in France, in protest against the measures adopted by the current administration of President Emmanuel Macron to counter the coronavirus. A protest directly inspired by the ‘Freedom convoy’ of Canadian truckers who blocked downtown Ottawa. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal today acknowledged the “fatigue” of the French in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, but rejected criticism, arguing that France is among the countries that have taken “fewer binding measures” against the pandemic.



“We made the choice to limit the restrictive measures as much as possible, thanks, in particular, to the health pass yesterday and today to the vaccination pass (equivalent to the Italian Super Green Pass)”, he insisted, ensuring that the measures will be revoked “as soon as the situation will improve “. With the hope that it will be between “late March and early April”, you specified.



Two months after the first round of the presidential elections, on 10 April, thousands of opponents of the vaccination pass plan to reach the capital on Friday evening and some suggest continuing to Brussels, for a “European convergence” of the struggle, on Monday 14 February.



Meanwhile, the candidate of the Rassemblemement National for the Elysée, Marine Le Pen, says she “understands” the movement while the number 2 of France Insoumise, Adrien Quatennens, “encourages” the party comrades who share the requests to join the “convoys” “. (HANDLE).

