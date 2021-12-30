Covid, French health minister: “There is little chance that no vax will survive this period”

https://video.repubblica.it/dossier/coronavirus-wuhan-2020/covid-ministro-della-salute-francese-poche-possibilita-che-i-no-vax-superino-questo-periodo/404847/405557

Copy <iframe class = "rep-video-embed" src = "https://video.repubblica.it/embed/dossier/coronavirus-wuhan-2020/covid-ministro-della-salute-francese-poche-possibilita-che- i-no-vax-exceeds-this-period / 404847/405557 & width = 640 & height = 360 "width =" 640 "height =" 360 "frameborder =" 0 "scrolling =" no "> </iframe>

Copy

“The figures published by the Ministry of Health show the continuous increase in the number of cases. There are 208,000 French people positive for Covid. These figures are staggering.” Thus, Olivier Ve’ran, the French Minister of Health on the increase in cases in the country due to the Omicron variant. And then an appeal to the unvaccinated: “To those of you who are watching and who may not be vaccinated, I say this not as a threat, I am a minister and I am also a doctor, I have empathy for all people and I treat all people in the same way without distinction, but I tell those who are not vaccinated, there is very little chance that you will manage to overcome this period, the circulation of the virus is too fast “.