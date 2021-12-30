Health

Covid, French health minister: “There is little chance that no vax will survive this period”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read


“The figures published by the Ministry of Health show the continuous increase in the number of cases. There are 208,000 French people positive for Covid. These figures are staggering.” Thus, Olivier Ve’ran, the French Minister of Health on the increase in cases in the country due to the Omicron variant. And then an appeal to the unvaccinated: “To those of you who are watching and who may not be vaccinated, I say this not as a threat, I am a minister and I am also a doctor, I have empathy for all people and I treat all people in the same way without distinction, but I tell those who are not vaccinated, there is very little chance that you will manage to overcome this period, the circulation of the virus is too fast “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

that’s why he runs fast (but could brake sooner)

6 days ago

The Omicron variant replicates much better than Delta in the bronchi, but not in the lungs – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

If the tax doctor does not find the patient at home, the absence can be justified with this certificate to the INPS

November 17, 2021

Gimbe: cases have been growing for 5 weeks, pressure on hospitals rises – Healthcare

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button