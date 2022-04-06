Covid, from 1 April stop controlled price for children: also for them a tampon at 15 euros in the pharmacy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Even children between 12 and 18 years from 1 April pay 15 euros for quick swabs at the pharmacy. No more “increased” discount of 8 euros. For those over 18, the controlled price of 15 euros should remain in force. Provided that all pharmacists decide to align themselves with Federfarma’s indications. These are the main consequences of the expiry on March 31 (with the end of the state of emergency) of the memorandum of understanding signed by Commissioner Figliuolo with Federfarma (the national federation that represents the 19 thousand private pharmacies affiliated with the National Health Service).

Growing tampon demand

All this while the demand for tampons is high: because the infections remain high (with a considerable recourse to rapid antigen tests) and the basic Green Pass remains mandatory from 1 April still at work, in indoor restaurants, in stadiums, on trains and planes.

Protocol expired for controlled price of tampons

From 1 April, therefore, the free price for rapid tampons has been launched in theory. With pharmacies that can move independently. And the risk that we can return to prices that traveled between 22 and 35 euros before the national agreement. In any case, reassurances in this regard come from pharmacists. “Out of a sense of responsibility, we sent a letter to all the over 14 thousand pharmacies that carry out tampons (out of a total of about 19 thousand, ed) – explains Roberto Tobia, Federfarma’s national secretary – inviting them to maintain the current controlled price of 15 euros for the ‘execution of rapid antigenic swabs. A piece of advice that I am sure will be picked up by experts in the area ».

Price variable for Ffp2 masks

Same recommendation to keep the price controlled at no more than 75 cents for the Ffp2 masks. In this case too, in fact, the memorandum of understanding signed with the commissioner expired on March 31st. Therefore, from 1 April “the retail price of these devices is free even for those pharmacies that have voluntarily adhered to the protocol” reads a recent circular from Federfarma to the provincial and regional associations, cited by Adnkronos Salute. “But the Ffp2 masks are in fact also available at lower prices, so no one will increase the price beyond 75 cents” assures Tobia.

Pad for children from 8 to 15 euros

What is certain is that from 1 April the 8 euro buffer disappears for children between 12 and 18 years old. An option, foreseen by the expired protocol. And it can no longer be extended in the absence of a new memorandum of understanding, because the seven euro difference up to now was reimbursed by the state through the commissioner. Now no longer. So 15 euros for everyone. Even for those exempted from vaccination for health reasons, who until now were entitled to a free tampon. “The 15 euros are the result of an examination carried out at the time to cover the costs of materials, personnel and the gazebos, guaranteeing a minimum remuneration to the pharmacist” remembers Tobia, who adds: “We are available to repeat the protocol, but we await indications from the institutions. While waiting we have indicated a precise path to our associates ».