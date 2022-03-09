Covid, from 1 April super green pass stop for outdoor venues. Towards summer without restrictions

Listen to the audio version of the article

«A time schedule will be established in the next few days and a phase of gradual easing will begin from 1 April. There will be situations where the green pass will no longer be needed, for example for bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues. I certainly believe this will no longer be necessary from April ». Then we will proceed with “other easing” and I believe that “by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions”. The undersecretary of health, Andrea Costa, said it on Radio too, on Rai Radio1.

The government road map



The road map for the relaxation of restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in recent days, therefore begins to take shape. From 1 April (with the end of the state of emergency on 31 March) it will therefore be possible to eat outdoors in bars and restaurants without having to show the reinforced green pass; in indoor venues, however, the green pass could remain in the “basic” version. Same regime – via the super green pass outdoors, more caution indoors – also for sports activities, fairs, parties and shows.

For over 50 hypothesis stop super green pass before June 15th

Not only. Although the vaccination obligation for over 50s remains confirmed until June 15, Costa spoke of “an assessment that we are making, on which I personally agree, to transform, before June 15, the reinforced green pass into green basic pass “because” this would allow many citizens to return to work obviously taking a swab every two days “. “There is still no precise date – added Costa – but the hypothesis is to bring forward the date of June 15”. In short, for the over 50s the obligation to vaccinate will continue until halfway (otherwise the penalty of 100 euros will be triggered) but before that date they could be given the opportunity to go to work with the basic green pass (so it will be enough a negative buffer) as is currently the case for under 50s.

Visits to hospitals resume on 10 March



Meanwhile, after two years, starting from 10 March, it will be possible to return to visit relatives hospitalized in hospitals. The allowed time of stay will be at least 45 minutes a day.The blocking of visits to the hospital had aroused strong criticism and the resumption of the meetings was expected by many Italians who for months have suffered from the impossibility of seeing their loved ones often forced to hospital for serious illnesses. Anyone in possession of an enhanced Green Pass obtained after taking the third dose will be able to enter the hospital and visit relatives or friends. Access is also allowed for those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle (or have recovered from Covid) for less than six months and therefore are in possession of a super Green Pass. In this case, however, the visitor will also have to show the result of a swab (antigenic or molecular) made no more than 48 hours ago. Entry prohibited, therefore, to those who will only show a “basic” Green Pass, obtained with the swab

Popcorn and sodas are back in the cinema



The road map of the “reopening” also indicates, starting from 10 March, the possibility of “consuming food and drinks also in theaters, concerts, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music, in other similar venues and in all places where sporting events and competitions take place ». So green light for popcorn, chips, beer and cola at the cinema and at the stadium. In stadiums, capacity should return to 100% by March 31, when the state of emergency will expire.