Covid, from 1 April the farewell to green passes and masks begins

The “super-strengthened” green pass – obtained with a mandatory booster dose or with a tampon in addition to the strengthened green pass – will still be needed until 31 December for the access of visitors to RSAs and hospital wards.

Reduced vaccination obligations

The decree 24/2022 also marks a gradual exit from the vaccination obligations envisaged for certain categories of workers and for citizens over fifty years of age.

The requirement of the anti-Covid vaccine remains until December 31, 2022 for health and RSA personnel, and until June 15 for school teaching and educational staff, as an essential requirement to work. However, there is something new: no vax teachers will not be suspended from the service, but will have to be used for school support activities.

The school and university staff, of the defense and security sector, of the penitentiary police, must in any case complete the vaccination cycle with the booster dose by June 15, 2022.

For those over 50, the vaccine obligation remains until June 15, but with a relaxation. Workers in this age group in the public and private sectors can present themselves to work, from 25 March (date of entry into force of the Legislative Decree 24/2022), with the basic green pass, that is, even just taking a swab every 48 hours. We go back, therefore, with respect to the tightening established in January with Legislative Decree 1/2022, which had introduced the obligation of the vaccine for the over 50s and therefore of the reinforced green pass to work.