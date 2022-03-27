Covid, from 1 April the rules for positives change: stop isolation with a negative buffer even before 7 days

The latest decree law on anti-Covid measures provides for changes to the rules governing the obligations of positive subjects and close contacts. The changes, already published in the Official Gazette, establish that from 1 April those who tested positive will no longer have to wait a week – or ten days for the unvaccinated, those who have not taken the third or second dose for more than 120 days -: the negative result of a swab will suffice to exit. For close contacts, i.e. those who have had direct or unprotected physical contact for more than 15 minutes and with a distance of less than 2 meters with a positive person, the regime ofself-monitoring: use of the Ffp2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, antigen or molecular test at the first appearance of symptoms and, “if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact”.

Until March 31, however, the 7-day isolation remains for those vaccinated with a third dose or who have completed the vaccination cycle for less than 120 days and can be considered concluded only following the negative outcome of the end isolation swab. For the unvaccinated and those who have completed the vaccination course or have been cured for more than 120 days, the 10-day isolation remains. In the case of symptoms, the final anti-covid test should be performed three days after the symptoms disappear.

