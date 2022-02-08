Covid, from 1 March the capacity of the stadiums will rise to 75%

Tomorrow the Institutional Affairs Committee will discuss an amendment to the latest Covid decree
From March it is possible to return to 100 per cent capacity in stadiums and 75 per cent in sports halls. There is also a more conservative hypothesis that speaks of a return to the autumn regime, that of 75 and 60 percent. In reality, this will be the starting point: from March 1st we will return to the levels of autumn, but a date will also be set at a very close distance (we are talking about two weeks) to reach 100 per 100. The confirmation also comes from the note issued by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who would have declared himself in favor of a total reopening, and by the Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali: “The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali are working jointly on a gradual process that foresees the reopening to maximum capacity of outdoor and indoor sports facilities. A first enlargement is underway, starting from 1 March, which will bring the limit of outdoor and indoor capacities respectively to 75% and 60%. then continue with the complete reopenings should the epidemiological situation continue its downward trend “. On the other hand, the stadiums are a place where the rule of the reinforced green pass has been in force for some time and in an atmosphere of general reopening (from the weekend here are the discos) it is natural for a turning point to arrive also for sporting events.
There would have been fruitful contacts between Speranza and the Football Association that bode well. After the darkness of January, with the 5 thousand days decided by the Lega with the self-reduction, and the return from February to 50 percent, finally some light arrives. Just at the beginning of March two years ago the lockdown began which led first to closed doors and then to the suspension of the championship, now this end of winter becomes the time for a total restart.
The path is already outlined. So much so that tomorrow the constitutional affairs commission will discuss a bipartisan amendment to the latest Covid decree on which the undersecretary for sport Valentina Vezzali worked. Another clue that we are really close to the turning point.
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 17:41)
