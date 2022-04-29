Covid, from 1 May goodbye to the Passenger Locator Form to travel abroad

Not just masks and Green pass. Among the latest decisions by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on the anti Covid regulations that will come into force from 1 May there is also an important news on travel to and from abroad. The ordinance signed by Minister Speranza provides for the abolition of the obligation of Passenger Locator Form (Plf) for anyone wishing to leave or return from foreign countries. The document was introduced in the summer of 2021 to regulate departures. The Plf had to contain all the information necessary to locate the traveler in the event of any contagion from Covid while moving. Despite the cessation of the state of emergency on March 31, the ministry had maintained the obligation of the PLF, explaining the decision with “the still worrying trend of infections at national and international level”. The extension had been of one month and now, a few days before the deadline of 30 April, Minister Speranza has been called to take a further decision on the pass, establishing the final go-ahead.

“Useless bureaucracy that hinders tourism”

A few days ago the request to get rid of the Passenger Locator Form for travel to and from abroad was also received by the president of the Federation of Organized Tourism of Confcommercio Franco Gattinoni. “In view of the new easing of the anti-Covid measures that will start from 1 May, we specifically ask for the elimination of the Dplf (Digital Passenger Locator Form), the form of the health authorities that now represents a useless bureaucratic fulfillment capable only of flooding the travel car without adding anything in terms of personal safety ».

Read also: