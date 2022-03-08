Covid: from 10/3 yes visitor access to Tuscany – Tuscany hospitals

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 08 MAR – From next Thursday 10 March, and until the end of the state of emergency, visitors will be allowed access to the inpatient departments of hospitals, subject to verification of the green pass. This was ordered by the Department of the Right to Health, in compliance with the provisions of Law 11 of 18 February 2022, in a communication sent to the Tuscan Health Authorities.



In particular, the Region explains in a note, visitors will be able to access hospital and territorial health facilities if they are in possession of: Covid-19 green certification (Green pass), issued after the administration of the booster dose to complete the primary vaccination cycle; Green pass following the primary vaccination cycle or the successful recovery from Covid-19 together with the certification, paper or digital, which certifies a negative result of the rapid or molecular antigen test, performed in the 48 hours prior to access. Access is not, however, allowed to visitors in possession of the simple basic green pass (obtainable only through the antigenic or molecular pad).



According to the regional provisions, the medical directors will have the right to adopt “more restrictive precautionary measures in relation to the specific epidemiological context”, guaranteeing the minimum daily access of visitors for a period of not less than 45 minutes.



Regional recommendations remain firm as regards compliance with primary hygiene and safety measures (hand hygiene, protective devices, distancing); and individual protective devices, necessary to protect the patient according to his case history. (HANDLE).

