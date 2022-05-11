Covid, from 16 May stop the obligation to wear a mask on airplanes in the EU

The comments of the leaders of Easa and Ecdc –

“From next week, masks will no longer have to be mandatory on air travel in all cases, in line with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” said EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky. ECDC director Andrea Ammon said: “Although the risks remain, we have seen that interventions and vaccines have allowed our lives to return to normal. Although mandatory use of a mask in all situations is no longer recommended. , it’s important to keep in mind that, along with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, it’s one of the best ways to reduce transmission. “

Rules will vary by airline –

The rules for face masks, however, will continue to vary by airline beyond that date. For example, flights to or from a destination where the use of the mask is still required on public transport should continue to encourage the use of the mask, according to the recommendations. Vulnerable passengers should continue to wear a face mask regardless of the rules.