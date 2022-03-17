Covid, from April 1st for the over 50s at work a swab will be enough

Listen to the audio version of the article

The decision had been in the air for days but today, unless there are surprises, it should be made official by the Council of Ministers: with the end of the state of emergency, on March 31, the obligation of the super green pass in the workplaces will also cease. as in transport. In fact, it will be enough to show a negative swab (the basic green pass) and no longer have to prove that you are vaccinated (or cured from Covid).

From 1 April goodbye green pass for outdoor activities

Also from 1 April to eat or consume a coffee at an outdoor table as well as for sports activities, always outdoors, you will no longer need a green pass: neither the “base” nor the “super” one. Instead, the buffer could still be used in places where there is more crowds: from stadiums (which will return to 100% capacity) to concerts.

From 1 May green pass abolished indoors

From 1 May – but yesterday the Regions asked even earlier, that is from 15 April, in practice from Easter – the basic green pass could also be eliminated in all indoor activities. Here is the roadmap that marks the end of the state of emergency from March 31st and which will be unveiled today by the Government.

Towards the end of the restrictions

“We want to open as soon as possible”, Mario Draghi said about a month ago, announcing that the “road map of reopening” would arrive a few days later. Twenty-four hours after the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s troops, he cleared the agenda. The war, however, has further strengthened the belief in easing restrictions. Reopening is in fact also a way to counter the significant slowdown in growth and the growing alarm among citizens. However, this does not mean that we are returning to “normality”. At least until May 1st it will still be necessary to show the old Green pass, the one issued with the only negative result of the swab.

The pressing of Lega and M5s

In less than two weeks, however, those who are not up to date with the vaccine will be able to return to the restaurant, the bar, as well as take the subway, book a hotel or attend a party. These decisions are also necessary to relaunch tourism in view of the Easter holidays. But above all the over 50s – for whom the vaccine obligation was triggered until June 15 – will be entitled to return to work with the old pass that is issued with only the negative buffer. A decision welcomed positively by the whole majority and in particular by those who, like Lega and M5s, had repeatedly expressed themselves in favor of removing the strengthened Green pass. Not only. It seems that the Government is oriented to eliminate the sanction of the suspension from the salary in any case.