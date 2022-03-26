Covid, from April 1st the rules also change at Mass: here’s how – Chronicle

Rome – Among the things that have changed since April 1st, there will also be the protocols to mass. Where to staya the obligation to wear a mask remains while cade the obligation of interpersonal distance. Following the exchange of communications between the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Government, in fact, the abrogation of the Protocol of 7 May 2020 for celebrations with the people has been established.

“However, – says the CEI – the situation urges everyone to a sense of responsibility and respect for attention and behavior to limit the spread of the virus. We share some advice and suggestions”. As regards the obligation to wear masks, the decree law 24/2022 extends the obligation to wear masks indoors until April 30th. Therefore, indoor places of worship will always be entered wearing a mask.

On the other hand, with regard to distancing: “It is not mandatory to respect the interpersonal distance of one meter. However, prepare what is necessary and appropriate for avoid gatherings especially at the entrance, at the exit and among the people who, eventually, follow the celebrations standing “.

And again :: “Continue to observe the instructions to sanitize your hands at the entrance to places of worship; the holy water fonts continue to be kept empty”. It is advisable “to continue to turn one’s eyes to intercept those of the neighbor and to bow, avoiding a handshake or an embrace”. The priests “will continue to wear masks and to sanitize the hands before distributing the Eucharist preferably in the hand “.

In case of flu symptoms, it is forbidden to participate in the celebrations. The CEI then asks that “take care to always favor the exchange of air, especially before and after the celebrations. During the same it is necessary to leave some doors or windows open or at least ajar. Sacred places, including sacristies, should be periodically sanitized by cleaning the surfaces with suitable detergents “.