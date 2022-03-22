Covid, from Cga Sicilia acts to Consulta for legitimacy of the vaccine obligation

The Administrative Justice Council for the Sicilian Region has raised the question of constitutional legitimacy on the obligation to vaccinate against Covid before the Council. The Cga assessed the appeal proposed by a trainee enrolled in the third year of the nursing degree course, not admitted to the training course in health facilities because he was not vaccinated, against the University of Palermo for the reform of the precautionary order of the Tar. The Cga examines the story of the suspension from the work activities of health workers who do not vaccinate, but the question raised concerns the obligation for everyone. (ALL THE UPDATES – MAPS AND GRAPHS OF THE CONTAGIONS IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD – VACCINE DATA IN ITALY)

The position of the Cga

The Council declares “relevant and not manifestly unfounded the question of constitutional legitimacy of art. 4, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Legislative Decree 44/2021 (converted into Law 76/2021), in the part in which it provides, on the one hand, vaccination obligation for health personnel and, on the other hand, due to the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, the suspension from the exercise of the health professions, in contrast with articles 3, 4, 32, 33, 34, 97 of the Constitution, from the point of view that the number of adverse events, the inadequacy of passive and active pharmacovigilance, the lack of involvement of family doctors in the pre-vaccination triage and in any case the lack in the triage phase of in-depth investigations and even positive tests / negativity to Covid does not allow us to consider satisfied, at the current stage of development of anti Covid vaccines and scientific evidence, the condition, set by the Constitutional Court, of legitimacy of a mandatory vaccine only if, on the other hand, it is expected that it does not negatively affect the state of health of the person who is obliged, except for those consequences “which appear normal and, therefore, tolerable” “. And also of the article 1 of the l. 217/2019, in the part in which “does not provide for the express exclusion from the signing of the informed consent of the hypotheses of mandatory health treatments, and of the art. 4, of the legislative decree 44/2021, in the part in which it does not exclude the burden of signing of informed consent in the case of compulsory vaccination, in contrast with articles 3 and 21 of the Constitution “.

The decision

The Cga decided after examining the substantial documentation, produced by the college composed of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, the President of the Higher Council of Health operating at the Ministry of Health and the Director of the Directorate General for Health Prevention, requested last January for the “verification of the obvious groundlessness of the question of constitutional legitimacy of the vaccination obligation”. In the chamber hearing on March 16, clarifications were requested from the body in charge of the investigation and Giovanni Leonardi, general secretary of the health ministry, and Franco Locatelli, president of the superior health council intervened. The order was decided in the council chamber with the intervention of the magistrates Rosanna De Nictolis, president, Maria Stella Boscarino, drafter, and Marco Buricelli, Giovanni Ardizzone, Antonino Caleca, councilors.