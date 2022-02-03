Covid, from France to Germany: who loosens the restrictions

From France to Germany via Norway, several countries are loosening or are preparing to loosen anti-covid measures. In Great Britain since last January 27 there is no longer the obligation to wear masks. And, again from the same date, remote work will no longer be officially recommended and the green health pass will no longer be necessary to access the premises and participate in large gatherings. “In the country in general, we will continue to suggest the use of masks in closed or crowded places, particularly where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet. But we will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize those who choose to don’t wear one, “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

In France no more outdoor masks from today. Attendance limits in concert halls and sporting events have also been lifted, while work from home is no longer mandatory, although it remains recommended. ” In February ” France ” will lift most of the restrictions introduced to contain the pandemic ” thanks to the new vaccination pass, French Prime Minister Jean Castex explained last month. Nightclubs that have closed since December are also expected to reopen on February 16.

Also there Denmark said goodbye to anti-covid measures and restrictions: since yesterday the obligation to wear masks and to show the Green Pass is no longer in force, while events and nightclub attendance have been authorized again. The decision goes hand in hand with the choice to drop the definition of Covid-19 as a “socially critical” disease, used to justify the adoption of anti-pandemic regulations. Only those entering the country will be required to show proof of vaccination.

A similar choice was made by the country in November but at the time the restrictions were then gradually reintroduced in the face of a sharp increase in infections. Last week Denmark recorded between 33,000 and 47,000 new infections daily but the increase in infections did not produce additional pressure on hospitals, as feared, thanks to the high percentage of the vaccinated population. The masks will remain in place in hospitals, for staff and visitors, to protect the most fragile people.

Also there Norway has decided to put an end to most of the restrictive measures against Covid. The measure, with immediate effect, was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who explained that any new increase in infections would not put the country’s health facilities at risk. Bar restaurants will therefore be allowed to serve alcohol after 11pm, smartworking will no longer be mandatory, as will the gathering limit of 10 people in private homes. The limit of participants in sporting events and other public places, such as cinemas, is canceled. However, the obligation to wear a mask in shops, on public transport and other crowded places remains in force. The restrictions, explained the Norwegian premier, could be reintroduced in the future, as well as social distancing is recommended. Official data indicate that over 90% of the over 18 population has been vaccinated with two doses.

L’Austria announced a gradual easing of anti-covid measures in the coming days, amid reduced pressure on hospitals despite the high number of new covid cases. As of February 5, Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced, the curfew will take effect at midnight instead of 10pm. From 12, it will no longer be necessary to show proof of the vaccine or a negative test to enter retail stores. From the 19th, those who are not vaccinated will be able to return to bars, pubs and restaurants on the condition of having a negative test. Nehammer explained that the easing is linked to the situation of the hospitals. “The numbers are stable and at a predictable good level,” said the chancellor. Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger hailed the shift of the curfew as an important improvement for her sector, both for exhibitors and tourists.

If the epidemic situation continues with the trend expected today, that is, if no other variants of the covid, more dangerous and more transmissible, will arise, the Germany could lift most of the restrictions against covid next March, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann anticipated in an interview with the Rheinische Post. The actual lifting of the restrictions depends on the “continuing decrease in cases from mid-February”, as predicted by the Robert Koch Institute, the minister said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the ‘premier’ of the Land, who are responsible for defining policies to combat the epidemic, on the 16th of this month.

Israel from Sunday it will cancel the Green Pass requirement for most public places, including restaurants, hotels and cinemas. Proof of having been vaccinated or cured of Covid will continue to be required for entry to crowded events, such as weddings or parties. Furthermore, according to the government’s decision, the obligation to carry out a test for travelers departing from the country will also drop, while the negative test will still be necessary for arriving travelers.

In February last year, Israel was among the first countries in the world to introduce the vaccine passport. Experts today believe that the country has passed the peak of the Omicron variant, the wave of which began last December.