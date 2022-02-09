Covid, from Friday 11th the outdoor masks will be off, and from April 1st they will also be removed indoors. You go towards the stop at the Green Pass

ROME. The stop to the obligation of outdoor masks even in the red zone is decided, and from April 1st they can also be lowered indoors. The order of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has been signed: another step towards the return to normality. But be careful: for the moment – until new provisions – they will still have to be carried with them, and worn in gatherings. This was confirmed by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa. He defines it as “a sign of confidence for the country”, and goes further: “We are at the beginning of a new phase, and with the usual gradualness the other measures such as indoor masks and the Green Pass will be loosened”. But in Campania, the governor De Luca stops the enthusiasm and announces: “We are not in a hurry, in our region we will keep it a few more weeks”. Meanwhile, “we must complete the third doses because they protect more from serious illness.”

*** Sign up for the Special Coronavirus newsletter

There are still 12 million third doses to be administered. Useless now? «I would be careful to take other European countries as a model – replies the undersecretary -: the balance sheets must be done at the end, that is the time to make assessments. In an initial phase, the Green Pass allowed the reopening, it is a tool that helped us. It also had the function of monitoring infections and encouraging vaccinations “.

Covid, Agenas data on hospitals: ordinary hospitalizations at 29% (+ 1% in 24 hours), pressure rises in 9 regions. Intensive therapies are stable 08 February 2022





The provisions of the ordinance are valid for all regions of Italy, of whatever color they are. The ministry specifies that they also apply to those with special statutes and to the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano. The obligation to wear the mask therefore remains indoors. Children under the age of 6, people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a disabled person in order not to be able to use the device must not wear it “. No mask even during sports activities. In any case, the anti-contagion obligations envisaged for economic, productive, administrative and social activities remain confirmed, in addition to the guidelines for the consumption of food and drinks in public places or places open to the public.

Campania against the tide, De Luca: “Outdoor masks until the end of March”. The Northern League player Nappi: “A Don Quixote to useless war” 08 February 2022





The obligation to always go around with a mask on (except in sports) was in force since Christmas: the “Festivity” decree, launched on December 24 and entered into force on the 25th. Now the curve of the Covid-19 epidemic is going down for the fourth consecutive week and the drop in the last week was 30%: “A similar decrease was seen only after the 2020 lockdown”, notes physicist Giorgio Sestili, head of the Facebook page “Coronavirus – Data and scientific analyzes “. The curve descends as quickly as it had soared under the pressure of the Omicron variant, which “produced the fastest climb ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, with a weekly growth rate of up to 150% recorded between the end of December and the early January ». As for the high number of deaths, again according to Sestili “it is not surprising, in line with what we have observed so far in the other waves of the pandemic”.

Covid, Zingaretti launches “aidMente” in Lazio: 10.9 million euros for the mental health of young people Edoardo Izzo 08 February 2022





A new element compared to 2020 is that the descent is not happening due to closures and containment measures: “Vaccines play an important part, but probably the fact that the Omicron variant is also very contagious: it is estimated that from the first December to date there have been 6 million infections in Italy, and 10% of the population in 2 months is a lot and probably an underestimate, since many cases are asymptomatic and rapid swabs give 30% false negatives “. According to Sestili, “the real cases of Omicron infection could be at least double”. As a result, 20% of the population has been infected with Omicron and is protected by antibodies and adds to the percentage of vaccinated. The reason for the descent so fast is a combination of these factors ».