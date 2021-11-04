Covid: from Germany to Russia, the outbreaks of Europe – World

Contagions on the rise, immunization campaigns that seem to have reached their peak and the cold at the gates which, as is now known, facilitates the spread of the coronavirus: Europe is back in the eye of the Covid hurricane.

Germany is experiencing its most difficult days, with peaks of infections that had not been seen even in the darkest times of the pandemic: the Robert Koch Institut recorded 33,949 new cases in 24 hours (6,000 more than last week), a number even higher than the data of December 2020. 169 people died in a single day, and yesterday there were 194. The rate of hospitalization in intensive care units, on the other hand, remains low, at 3.62 per 100 thousand inhabitants. But these are staggering numbers, which have raised the alarm for an epidemic of the unvaccinated.

The United Kingdom also remains one of the most affected countries in Europe, albeit with infections and hospitalizations in slight decline compared to last week. In the last 24 hours, the new cases have returned below 40,000 (37,369), however, in the face of over a million swabs, while the deaths were 2017, over 200 for the third consecutive day. On the island, however, there are already 9 million people reached by the third dose of the vaccine.

Russia continues to grind sad records, one after the other. The latest on the number of deaths reached 1,195 in 24 hours, the maximum figure in a single day since the start of the pandemic. In the Federation, where vaccination fails to take off, there were 40,217 new cases.

But it is all of Eastern Europe that is being hit hard by the new wave. Slovakia has registered 6,713 new cases of infection, and again this is a record increase since the start of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized patients is also increasing: in 24 hours there were 116. The deaths were 34 more. In the country of 5 million inhabitants, only 43% are vaccinated, and 80% of those hospitalized for Covid have not received even a dose.

In fact, the Balkans are the great hotbed of Europe, with the emergency affecting Romania and Bulgaria in particular, countries that have the lowest vaccination rates in the whole of the EU, around 30%. In Romania in the last 24 hours the infections have been almost 9 thousand and 489 dead: the health system is in collapse, with saturated intensive care and dozens of seriously ill patients transferred to hospitals abroad, mainly Hungary, Poland and Germany. New record of daily infections also in Croatia: 6,310. In the capital Zagreb, 56% of the tests carried out were positive, also a record. Almost 5,000 infections have been reported in Bulgaria since yesterday, where 135 deaths have been reported, while Serbia has registered 6,126 new cases and 64 deaths.

Finally, Slovenia, which recorded a new record of infections since the beginning of the crisis, 4,511 in the last 24 hours. There were nine deaths. The youngest patient in Slovenian intensive care is 21 years old, the youngest of the 735 ordinary hospitalized a child of less than one year.