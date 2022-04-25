Covid, from indoor masks to the Green Pass: here’s what changes from May 1st. What is expected for the school

In recent weeks, the government has approved a Covid-themed decree-law with a sort of roadmap to gradually return to a normal situation.

One of the measures concerns indoor masks. The current provisions provide that it remains mandatory to wear them until April 30, but the government has always made it clear that that date did not indicate an end and that it would reserve the possibility to extend the measure based on the epidemiological situation.

The decision is expected in the coming days and, according to reports from the Corriere della Serayou would be thinking of do not renew the general obligation, But say keep it only in some closed places, such as theaters, discos and means of transport. In the latter, it would also continue to require the Ffp2, while elsewhere the surgical mask might be enough. The discussion on the rules for public offices.

What happens, however, for the school? With the decree approved in March, the government has already established the obligation to wear masks in the classrooms until the end of the school year “Except for children up to six years of age, for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities”.

In recent days, however, several government officials have hinted that the rules could be revised. Even if the obligation disappeared, it would still remain there recommendation to wear protective equipment, especially when there are crowds.

Green pass

The beginning of May will also mark a turning point with regard to the green pass. Therefore, starting from May, anyone will be able to attend gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties, ceremonies and conferences, go to the cinemaat the theater and at restaurant. If a last-minute extension does not arrive, the obligation – in force until April 30 – to have one of the Covid certifications to take advantage of the long-distance vehicles and also to access the places of public and private work. The only exception should concern theaccess to RSA. In fact, it has already been established that until the end of the year the Green Pass will continue to be required of those who visit people in these facilities, hospices and hospital wards.

Vaccination obligation

Until the December 31, 2022 thevaccination obligation for health care, while the June 15 that for the police, the armed forces, school and university staff and the over 50s