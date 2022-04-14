Covid, from Italy a method to identify emerging variants – Biotech

A method was born in Italy that allows to identify, among the variants of the SarsCoV2 virus, those that may become the most worrying, the so-called VOC (Variant of Concern): it comes from the analysis of the behavior of the virus during the lockdown and is published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences by the group of Massimo Zollo, of the Ceinge-Advanced Biotechnology and professor of Genetics at the Federico II University of Naples, with first author Angelo Boccia, of the Bioinformatics group of the center, coordinated by Giovanni Paolella.

“The goal of this research was to find a method to identify emerging variants or clades,” Zollo told ANSA, referring to similar groups of viruses. “This makes it possible to anticipate which viruses may become VOCs,” she noted. The starting point were the groups of similar viruses that circulated in January 2021: “we identified 18, but – the geneticist said – as the restrictions aimed at limiting the circulation of the virus increased, in August in the same year the number was reduced to 7. Immediately after, ie in the period between September and December 2021, the clades increased to 9 “.

These data, Zollo noted, “are confirmed by what has happened”, both following the measures adopted, including the color zones, and the vaccination campaign.

“They also indicate that, the more the virus circulates, the more new variants are generated”, said Zollo, referring to what is being observed in this period, including the new variant BA.2.3 in circulation in Italy and the presence of recombinants , like Xf and Xj, also identified in Italy. “Now groups of similar viruses are distinguishing themselves within the Omicron variant”, but “we do not know what this will entail from a clinical point of view.

We see that the virus “is causing problems from the point of view of hospitalizations, but to date we cannot formulate any hypotheses”. According to the expert “it is possible that vaccination will not be enough: we are observing vaccine infections and virus mutations in areas that the vaccine was supposed to protect. Now it is important to have a tool to observe what is happening”.

Among the most recent phenomena is the appearance of recombinants, such as Xj and Xf recently identified in Italy. “They appear because there is a high probability that the virus will replicate and that even more infections occur in the same person and the patient becomes an incubator of recombination”, when a double infection occurs with different versions of the SarsCoV2 virus. “It is a phenomenon that is not surprising – observed Zollo – because the numbers of recombinant sequences are significantly high. Probably more new ones will appear and being able to fight them is the frontier of the future”.