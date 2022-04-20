Covid, from May stop to indoor masks: from obligation to recommendation. Locatelli: “To be kept on the plane and on the train”

“I am convinced that moving from a mandatory indoor mask to one recommendation may be the right choice, perhaps keeping them in some places such as means of transport. But today I believe there are conditions to proceed with removing the obligation to wear masks indoors “. The Undersecretary of Health said so Andrea Costa to Rainews24 referring to the deadline of next May 1st. “The decree in force already removes the obligation of indoor masks for everyone. It is now a question of evaluating whether to maintain them in some particular contexts, where there is a greater concentration of people ”, added Costa. “I believe that the Italians, in these two years of pandemic, have acquired a different awareness than Covid,” added Undersecretary Costa. “So these days, before the deadline of April 30th, it is a question of making some reflections and evaluating whether to keep them in some places indoors. One thinks of the Ffp2, but I repeat, the reflection is limited to some particular contexts such as public transport, where certainly there can be a concentration of people and where perhaps it may be prudent to keep them “. So, with respect to the use of masks, “obligation or no obligation, I believe that citizens will continue to keep them in the places at greatest risk. We already see this today even outdoors: although there is no longer the obligation, many people continue to use them “.

The Minister of Transport was also on the subject Enrico Giovannini: “We are talking about it with Minister Speranza and the other ministers. What I notice is that there is, rightly given that the virus still circulates, an attention of individuals who tend to protect themselves, especially in closed places. In other parts of the world where masks were used even before the pandemic, it is a public health element. Now we will see what we will decide but there is no doubt that unfortunately we still have to keep some safety elements because the virus continues to circulate“.

He has no doubts, from the microphones of Sky Tg 24, Franco Locatellipresident of the Superior Health Council: “Personally, I say that in certain situations the indoor masks are needed, and they serve in an evident way “. For example, “I think it is appropriate to keep them in public transport, especially on long-distance trains and for air travel. It would be really strange if we hadn’t learned that, in closed and crowded places, there is a particular risk of contagion “, in particular with omicron ba.2 “Which today is probably over 90% and is a particularly contagious variant”. Even the offices, added Locatelli, “are a context in which the maintenance of masks can be considered. Although, with the summer, there is the possibility to open the windows, at least until the great heat arrives “, and opening the windows is a” protective factor “against viral circulation. As the previous one, also this winter, he specified, “we have seen how the cases of influenza have been fewer than those recorded before the pandemic, except for a small number of cases that are contained and largely concentrated in pediatric age, which grew right at the moment in the masks have been removed, this is indirect proof of how much masks generally protect against respiratory viruses “. The decision, he concluded, “will obviously be taken by the government and the opinion of Minister Speranza will weigh heavily”.