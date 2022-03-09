Covid, from school to work: what will change from 1 April. The latest updates

The end of the state of emergency is approaching, which will not be extended on expiry, scheduled for 31 March. With its cessation, these extraordinary powers will disappear and, starting in April, people’s lives should gradually return to resembling the one they led before the pandemic, unless the epidemiological situation worsens.

The roadmap of the “return to normal” was partly anticipated by the government itself.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in one of the latest public speeches, said that the obligation to use the reinforced green certificate will be ended, starting with outdoor activities – including fairs, sports, parties and shows.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the pandemic situation, ready to intervene in the event of a resurgence”he added.

News are also planned for the school: “With the end of the state of emergency on March 31, schools will always remain open for everyone: contact quarantines will in fact be eliminated”explained Draghi.

According to what the Prime Minister has anticipated, in the coming months students will no longer have to wear the Ffp2. More generally, however, “the obligation of outdoor masks will cease everywhere “.

The system of colored zones which was based on three indicators will also disappear from April: the percentage of beds occupied in intensive care, that relating to the beds available in the ordinary wards and the weekly incidence (new cases of positive Covid-19) per 100 thousand inhabitants.

As confirmed by Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, moreover, on June 15 the obligation to vaccinate for over 50s and to present the Super Green Pass – or reinforced certificate – to access the workplace will expire.

“In the next few days the Government will issue a decree which will establish a real time schedule, certainly starting from 1 April a phase of relaxation of restrictive measures will begin. Right from the start there will be situations where the green pass will not be necessary. For example, the open spaces, in bars and restaurants, from April it will no longer be necessary to request the green pass. And then we will arrive at a summer with no more restrictions “the government official said.

The state of emergency begins on March 31st

The Conte II and Draghi governments have extended the state of emergency six times: July 29, 2020, October 7, 2020, January 13, 2021, April 21, 2021, July 23, 2021 with law decree 105 and December 24, 2021 with law decree 221. The latest decree law extended the national state of emergency until March 31, 2022 and today Draghi announced that it will not be extended further.

The position of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, Commissioner for the emergency, remains in doubt. Article 122 paragraph 4 of the law decree 18/2020 establishes that “the Commissioner operates until the expiry of the state of emergency. The appointment is immediately notified to Parliament and notice in the Official Gazette “. A new rule will therefore be needed to decide on a possible extension of the role of General Figliuolo.

With the cessation of the state of emergency the extraordinary government powers and civil protection, such as the possibility of operating in derogation from the laws in force for health reasons. It remains to manage the remote work. Individual agreements are needed between company and worker. The only exception is the Public Administration where individual agreements already exist to regulate remote work.

With the end of the state of emergency, the vaccination campaign it will pass from the Government to the individual ones Regions. It is likely that almost all the hubs will be dismantled, while family doctors, pediatricians and hospitals would be injecting the anti Covid-19 vaccine.